Don't Let Counterfeit Goods Ruin Your Holidays

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, businesses, and law enforcement area teaming up to educate Americans to ‘Shop Smart’ to protect consumers and businesses from counterfeit goods
Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 08:46:36-05

Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household goods, and even health products means that the holiday season is an especially busy time for crooks.

Counterfeit products cost consumers and the global economy over $500 billion a year. Ahead of this holiday shopping season, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, businesses, and law enforcement are helping to raise awareness among consumers about the dangers of counterfeit goods and how to avoid falling for scams, and instead “unbox real happiness.”

For more information, visit USChamber.com/Shop-Smart.

