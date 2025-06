Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Solar Energy World

Are you tired of skyrocketing power bills? It’s time to consider solar energy! Wyatt Everhart from Solar Energy World joins us to discuss why there's never been a better moment to invest in solar systems and potentially save thousands of dollars.

For more information, visit SolarEnergyWorld.com or call 877-SOLAR-TV.