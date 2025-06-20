Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Dominion Helping Hands Ministry Hosting Juneteenth Freedom Festival & Fashion Show

Dominion Helping Hands Ministry is putting on a special Juneteenth event that includes a fashion show and beautiful music.
Dominion Helping Hands Ministry | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Dominion Helping Hands Ministry is hosting its first Juneteenth Freedom Festival and Fashion Show. This vibrant event promises a celebration of culture, empowerment, and community spirit, with proceeds supporting their mission to assist at-risk youth and families in overcoming systemic barriers.

The event is set for June 28 at 4016 12th Avenue S in St. Pete. The dining experience will start at 4pm, followed by the fashion show at 5pm.

Regina Solomon-Ward, executive director of the Dominion Helping Hands Ministry, tells us the organization is committed to empowering community members through various programs. They equip at-risk youth and their families with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to achieve economic self-sufficiency. The ministry also offers senior digital literacy programs and youth financial literacy courses to enrich the community's knowledge base.

The founder's main purpose for starting this nonprofit was to implement a hot meal feeding program and nonperishable grocery giveaway to support our community nutrition needs. However, Dominion Helping Hands has encountered several obstacles and is diligently striving to overcome them in order to resume the operation of the feeding program.

For more information, visit DominionHelpingHandMinistry.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com