Dominion Helping Hands Ministry Hosting Juneteenth Freedom Festival & Fashion Show

Dominion Helping Hands Ministry is hosting its first Juneteenth Freedom Festival and Fashion Show. This vibrant event promises a celebration of culture, empowerment, and community spirit, with proceeds supporting their mission to assist at-risk youth and families in overcoming systemic barriers.

The event is set for June 28 at 4016 12th Avenue S in St. Pete. The dining experience will start at 4pm, followed by the fashion show at 5pm.

Regina Solomon-Ward, executive director of the Dominion Helping Hands Ministry, tells us the organization is committed to empowering community members through various programs. They equip at-risk youth and their families with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to achieve economic self-sufficiency. The ministry also offers senior digital literacy programs and youth financial literacy courses to enrich the community's knowledge base.

The founder's main purpose for starting this nonprofit was to implement a hot meal feeding program and nonperishable grocery giveaway to support our community nutrition needs. However, Dominion Helping Hands has encountered several obstacles and is diligently striving to overcome them in order to resume the operation of the feeding program.

For more information, visit DominionHelpingHandMinistry.org.