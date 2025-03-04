Watch Now
Do You Dread Cooking but Love To Eat? 'The Simplified Cookbook' Is for You!

'The Simplified Cookbook: Delicious Meals with Effortless Prep' is for anyone who loves to eat but is not so crazy about cooking. Author Emily Ley will help you create tasty, easy, customizable recipes with limited ingredients. Most recipes feature fewer than six ingredients and require less than fifteen minutes of prep time. And chances are you already have a lot of those grocery items and pantry staples in your kitchen.
The Simplified Cookbook: Delicious Meals with Effortless Prep is on sale now. For more information, visit EmilyLeyBooks.com.

