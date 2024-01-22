Watch Now
Dixons Violin Performing in Concert to Support the Gulfport Senior Center

As part of the Performing Arts Series to support the Gulfport Senior Center, Dixon's Violin will be taking the stage this Friday, Jan. 26.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 08:28:32-05

Dixon Hammond is the world's premier visionary violinist. His life mission is to inspire people and he has done so at over 1,000 concerts across North America, including giving five TED talks/performances, over ten years at Burning Man and Electric Forest, plus radio, TV, and film appearances. A former technology leader and symphony violinist, Dixon walked away from a distinguished career to follow his dream full-time, and invented a whole new music genre.

The concert is happening at Gulfport's Catherine Hickman Theater on Friday, January 26 at 7 pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit DixonsViolinGulfport2024.eventbrite.com.

