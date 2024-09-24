Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Clinical Trials

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson

Clinical trials are essential to advancing medical science, but historically women – especially women of color – have been underrepresented in cardiovascular research.

We’re speaking with Dr. Roxana Mehran from Mount Sinai Health System about the Librexia program.

For more information on cardiovascular and stroke trials near you, visit ResearchIncludesMe.com.