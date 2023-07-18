Dive Into Nature at Selby Garden’s New Exhibit, Opening This Weekend

Dive into nature this summer at Selby Gardens with the iconic art of Sarasota designer and illustrator John Pirman.

Pirman’s widely celebrated artwork will be featured in the galleries of the Museum of Botany & the Arts and outdoors across the Gardens of the Downtown Sarasota campus.

The exhibition’s indoor displays will loosely follow Pirman’s development as an artist, from his childhood years in Ohio, through his freelance illustration career in New York City, to his current practice in Sarasota, which celebrates the natural beauty and historical architecture that makes the region special.

Continuing outside in the Gardens, the show will feature large-scale prints of Pirman’s illustrations on aluminum, set directly in the landscape. Among these will be several beloved views of Selby Gardens, including the Selby House, the Koi Pond, and the Moreton Bay Fig Tree, displayed in situ in their respective locations.

Natural elements like water, sun, and foliage featured in many of the works on display will resonate with the tropical environment of our botanical garden setting, creating a unique summer experience at The Living Museum.

The "John Pirman: Diving into Nature" exhibit runs from July 22 - September 17, 2023. For more information, visit Selby.org.