Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Spinner Law Firm Offering Special Decal

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. We're talking with Spinner Law Firm who's on a mission to "get results, take care of people, and give back to the community."
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Spinner Law Firm

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. We're talking with Spinner Law Firm who's on a mission to "get results, take care of people, and give back to the community."

Spinner Law Firm is taking action to help prevent distracted driving by offering a decal to place on your car, reminding those around you to focus on driving and put the phone down.

To request one, visit SpinnerLawFirm.com or call (813) 991-5099.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com