'Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play' Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Nov. 17

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Saturday, November 17. We're talking about all the fun you can expect.

New to the tour this year is the addition of Ariel from the highly anticipated new series Disney Jr.’s Ariel, who will make her debut alongside Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and characters from other fan-favorite Disney Jr. series, including Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and SuperKitties. The tour will also feature the iconic Clubhouse from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.