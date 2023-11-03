Watch Now
Disney Celebrating 10th Anniversary of 'Frozen'

The global phenomenon that has brought joy to kids and families across the world is celebrating a milestone this holiday season. Disney is kicking off Frozen’s 10th Anniversary celebration, recognizing the love many families have for this timeless story.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 08:47:56-04

Parenting expert Joyce Brewer, the Emmy-Award winning host and creator of MommyTalkShow.com, is teaming up with Disney to discuss what makes Frozen an iconic adventure.

Joyce is also giving us a preview of the new 10th Anniversary Frozen-themed events and products available for the holidays, including educational and fun interactive toys, collector’s items and specialty clothing for Frozen fans of all ages.

For more information, visit shopDisney.com and JanieAndJack.com.

