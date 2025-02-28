'Disenchanted!' on Stage at the Straz Center February 28 - March 2

If you’ve ever wondered what happens after “happily ever after,” Disenchanted! has your answer. The musical lifts the curtain on the happy endings of storybook princesses and, sister, it’s not so sparkling.

The musical Disenchanted! goes behind the magic to ask the question, “Did I eat a poisoned apple for THIS?” See how the princesses deal with their disappointment when Disenchanted! returns to the Straz.

'Disenchanted!' is on stage at the Straz Center's Jaeb Theater now through March 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.