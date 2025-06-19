Golf Injury Prevention with BayCare's Dr. Michael Bodine

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Whether you’re new to golf or have played for years, aches and pains can develop over time. Dr. Michael Bodine, an Orthopedic Surgeon with BayCare, shares insights on common golf injuries and how to stay healthy on the course.

For more health and wellness tips from Dr. Bodine and other BayCare physicians, check out the BayCare Health Chat podcast at BayCareHealthChat.org. You can also visit BayCare.org and follow the BayCare Physician Enterprise page on LinkedIn.