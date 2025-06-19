Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Golf Injury Prevention with BayCare's Dr. Michael Bodine

We’re talking with Dr. Michael Bodine, an orthopedic surgeon with BayCare, about the most common golf injuries and what you can do to prevent them.
BayCare | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Whether you’re new to golf or have played for years, aches and pains can develop over time. Dr. Michael Bodine, an Orthopedic Surgeon with BayCare, shares insights on common golf injuries and how to stay healthy on the course.

For more health and wellness tips from Dr. Bodine and other BayCare physicians, check out the BayCare Health Chat podcast at BayCareHealthChat.org. You can also visit BayCare.org and follow the BayCare Physician Enterprise page on LinkedIn.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com