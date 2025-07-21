Discover the Wonders of Nature & Art at Selby Gardens This Summer

This summer, Selby Gardens invites art and nature enthusiasts to experience its newest exhibition, The High Life: Contemporary Photography and the Birds, running through September 14 at the Downtown Sarasota campus.

Organized by the Foundation for the Exhibition of Photography and expertly curated by William Ewing and Danaé Panchaud, this exhibition showcases approximately 70 works by over 50 photographers from around the globe. Visitors can explore these stunning pieces not only within the Museum of Botany & the Arts but also throughout the lush gardens, where art harmoniously interacts with nature in unexpected ways.

Adding to the allure of Selby Gardens, “Bubbles Under the Banyans” features the mesmerizing talents of bubble artist Blaise Ryndes, known from America's Got Talent. Guests can enjoy the immersive Spheres Bubble Show, a delightful blend of art, science, and magic.

Scheduled every Saturday through August 2 from 10 a.m. to noon, this family-friendly spectacle guarantees to captivate audiences of all ages. Entrance to the show is complimentary for Selby Gardens members and included with admission for non-members.

Adult visitors looking to indulge in a unique culinary experience can visit The Green Orchid by Michael's On East. With its rooftop garden that inspires a fresh, garden-to-plate menu, guests are treated to a delightful selection of lunch and brunch options. Lunch is available daily from 11am - 2pm, with brunch served every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am - 3pm.

For more information on exhibitions, events, and dining at Selby Gardens, visit Selby.org.