Discover the Sunshine State's Hidden Gems in 'Our Vanishing Americana: Florida'

'Our Vanishing Americana: Florida' captures the spirit of Florida’s main streets through nearly 30 short stories from across the state.
WEDU is excited to announce the upcoming film Our Vanishing Americana: Florida, a heartfelt exploration of the state's small-town charm through nearly 30 short stories. The film captures the essence of Florida’s main streets, celebrating the community hubs like general stores, barber shops, and local theaters that have defined daily life. While some of these important institutions still exist, many have disappeared, leaving behind memories of a cherished past.

Photographer Mike Lassiter documents these vibrant communities and shares interviews with locals who strive to keep these stories alive. The documentary serves as a poignant reminder of a time when connection and community were at the forefront of American life.

Director Eric Davis, who has been involved in the film's creation, shares that the Our Vanishing Americana series began in the 1980s, focusing on Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Over the years, Lassiter expanded his project to photograph old storefronts and signage that resonated with him, ultimately leading him to Florida as the third state showcased in this compelling series.

Our Vanishing Americana: Florida will air on your local PBS station, WEDU, on Monday, June 23 at 9 pm. For more information, visit WEDU.org/Americana.

