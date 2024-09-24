Discover the Latest in Korean Skincare Innovation with Aesthetics by Desiree

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

We're exploring an exciting new Korean skincare treatment that promises to revolutionize your beauty routine. Esteemed esthetician Desiree, with 28 years of experience, introduces a breakthrough in non-invasive skincare solutions.

What Makes This Treatment Special?



Topical Filler with Poly-L-Lactic Acid

The star ingredient in this treatment is poly-L-lactic acid, the same powerful component found in the renowned dermal filler Sculptra. Known for its collagen-boosting properties, this filler works to rejuvenate your skin from within, leading to a youthful and radiant complexion

Advanced Medical-Grade Device This treatment leverages cutting-edge technology with a device that combines LED, ultrasound, and EMS (electrical muscle stimulation)

Here’s how each component benefits your skin:

LED Therapy: Reduces inflammation and enhances skin tone, leaving your skin looking fresh and vibrant. Ultrasound : Penetrates deep into the skin to improve the absorption of the filler, oxygenates and stimulates collagen production. EMS: Firms and tones facial muscles, providing a natural lift and a more youthful appearance.

Why Choose This Treatment? This comprehensive approach not only targets surface issues but also addresses deeper skin concerns, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their skin's health and appearance non-invasively.



