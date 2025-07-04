Discover the Joy of Culinary Mastery: Cooking With Ms Princess Classes

From team-building to date night, Cooking With Ms Princess' private and group cooking classes bring people together through food, laughter, and hands-on learning. Every class is designed to be fun, memorable, and customizable for your occasion or budget.

Cooking With Ms Princess is located at 5416 58th Street N in St. Pete. For more information, visit PrincessCooks.com or call (727) 732-0020. Get 25% off using promo code MorningBlend!

Ms. Princess’ Strawberry Jam Summer Salad with Blackened Salmon

Ingredients – Blackened Salmon:

2 salmon fillets (skinless or skin-on, your choice)

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to heat preference)

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp brown sugar

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive oil or butter

Salad Base:

2 cups baby spinach

2 cups spring lettuce mix

1/2 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup candied pecans (recipe below)

Candied Pecans:

1 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Dash of nutmeg

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp water

Instructions:



In a pan over medium heat, combine all ingredients except pecans and stir until sugar dissolves. Add pecans and cook for about 3–5 minutes, stirring constantly, until coated and slightly toasted. Spread on parchment paper to cool.

Strawberry Jam Vinaigrette:

2 tbsp Ms. Princess’ Strawberry Jam

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard (optional for tang)

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients together until well combined and smooth. Adjust vinegar or jam to taste.

To Cook the Blackened Salmon:

Mix all the blackening spices. Pat salmon dry and rub spice mix all over both sides. Heat oil or butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear salmon for about 3–4 minutes per side, or until cooked through and a dark crust forms.

To Assemble the Salad: