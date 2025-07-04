Discover the Joy of Culinary Mastery: Cooking With Ms Princess Classes

From team-building to date night, Cooking With Ms Princess' private and group cooking classes bring people together through food, laughter, and hands-on learning. Every class is designed to be fun, memorable, and customizable for your occasion or budget.
Cooking With Ms Princess is located at 5416 58th Street N in St. Pete. For more information, visit PrincessCooks.com or call (727) 732-0020. Get 25% off using promo code MorningBlend!
Ms. Princess’ Strawberry Jam Summer Salad with Blackened Salmon
Ingredients – Blackened Salmon:
- 2 salmon fillets (skinless or skin-on, your choice)
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to heat preference)
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp brown sugar
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp olive oil or butter
Salad Base:
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 2 cups spring lettuce mix
- 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, sliced
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup candied pecans (recipe below)
Candied Pecans:
- 1 cup pecan halves
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- Dash of nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp water
Instructions:
- In a pan over medium heat, combine all ingredients except pecans and stir until sugar dissolves.
- Add pecans and cook for about 3–5 minutes, stirring constantly, until coated and slightly toasted.
- Spread on parchment paper to cool.
Strawberry Jam Vinaigrette:
- 2 tbsp Ms. Princess’ Strawberry Jam
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard (optional for tang)
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
Whisk all ingredients together until well combined and smooth. Adjust vinegar or jam to taste.
To Cook the Blackened Salmon:
- Mix all the blackening spices. Pat salmon dry and rub spice mix all over both sides.
- Heat oil or butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Sear salmon for about 3–4 minutes per side, or until cooked through and a dark crust forms.
To Assemble the Salad:
- In a large bowl, toss spinach, lettuce, strawberries, and feta.
- Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss lightly.
- Top with sliced blackened salmon and candied pecans.
- Optional: garnish with extra strawberries or feta.