Discover 'Quiet at Heart' at the FloridaRAMA Gallery in St. Pete

A new, immersive video installation is on display now through August 30 at FloridaRAMA in St. Pete!
A stunning new immersive video installation is on display at FloridaRAMA in St. Pete, offering a breathtaking experience for art lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Quiet at Heart invites you to step into a multisensory space with floor-to-wall projections, a custom soundscape, and actual turf and sand beneath your feet. It’s meditative, it’s moving, and it’s a love letter to the quiet corners of the state we call home.

This project was made possible through a $5,000 FloridaRAMA Fund artist grant from Creative Pinellas, designed to support works that celebrate Florida's unique cultural, natural, and artistic environment.

Quiet at Heart is on display now through August 30. The opening reception is happening on Saturday, July 12 from 6-8pm, and an artist talk is happening on Saturday, August 2 from 6-8pm.

For more information, visit Keaton Fox's project page at FloridaRAMA.art and learn more about Creative Pinellas at CreativePinellas.org.

