Discover Luxury in Anaheim, California

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit Anaheim

HGTV star & author Tarek El Moussa and Selling Sunset alumn Heather Rae El Moussa have teamed up with Visit Anaheim to talk about all things travel - particularly one of the hottest trends that's being seen right now in the industry - "luxury travel."

To find the latest on all things luxury in Anaheim and Orange County, California, visit VisitAnaheim.org/Luxury.