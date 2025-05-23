Watch Now
Discover Innovative Dining at Ash: Chef Ferrell Alvarez Showcases Italian Delights

Renowned Chef Ferrell Alvarez, Chef Partner at Proper House Group, invites food lovers to explore the innovative dining experience at Ash, located in the heart of Water Street. This trendy spot offers a unique blend of Italian-inspired dishes served in a cozy setting, perfect for summer evenings.

Chef Alvarez joins us in our kitchen to showcase one of the restaurant's signature dishes: Strozzapretti with Wagyu Beef Cheek and Hazelnuts. He also highlights some accompaniments, including freshly baked focaccia and refreshing summer spritzers.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of downtown Tampa, Ash features an extensive outdoor patio, providing a perfect atmosphere for both casual and special occasions.

Ash is located at 420 S Nebraska Avenue. For more information, visit AshTampa.com or call (813) 221-9191.

