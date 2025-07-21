Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Discover Centripetal Force: Fun Bucket Experiment This MOSI Monday

We're exploring centripetal force on this MOSI Monday with a fun bucket experiment!
As we swing a bucket of water in a circular motion, the force keeps the water pressed against the bottom, preventing it from spilling out. This demonstration highlights how the water, which naturally wants to move straight, is held in place by the force of the bucket’s motion.

Parents and children can easily try this experiment at home. All you need is a small bucket with a handle and a little bit of water. Just make sure to conduct this activity outside and ask an adult for assistance to ensure safety.

It’s a fun and engaging way to explore physics and see science in action!

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.

