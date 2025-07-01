Discover Beatbot's AquaSense 2 Ultra at the World of H2O Pop-Up in Tampa

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Beatbot

Beatbot, the most innovative and fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand, is redefining pool care with its products.

This year, the company launched the world’s first AI-powered 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner—the AquaSense 2 Ultra, setting a new industry standard. Its cutting-edge technology features AI-driven vision for smart pool mapping, allowing the device to intelligently plan the most efficient cleaning path.

This groundbreaking cleaner tackles all aspects of pool maintenance—addressing the water surface, waterline, walls, floor, and even improving water clarity with a natural, skin-safe clarifier made from recycled crab shells.

Now through July 13, you can explore Beatbot's innovative products at the World of H2O Pop-Up at International Plaza. Experience the AquaSense 2 Series up close, explore its award-winning features, and enjoy exclusive on-site offers.

Whether you purchase at the pop-up or online, use the exclusive code TBEATBOT to enjoy an additional special offer just for The Morning Blend viewers—on top of existing Prime Day discounts, you can save up to $861!

For more information, visit Beatbot.com.