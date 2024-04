Is your family prepared for the upcoming hurricane season? Pasco County Emergency Management is hosting the 2024 Disaster Expo this month. It'll help you prepare not only for hurricanes, but also for other potential disasters — including tornadoes, flooding, and wildfires.

It's happening on Saturday, April 27 from 10am - 2pm at 15362 Alric Pottberg Road in Shady Hills.

For more information, visit PascoCountyFL.net and PascoEmergencyManagement.com.