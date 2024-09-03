Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Dining & Staycation Deals: Flavor South Florida Happening Now - Sept. 30

Flavor South Florida is happening now - Sept. 30!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Flavor South Florida

Flavor South Florida Restaurant Month takes place every September on the East Coast from Port St. Lucie to Boca Raton offering prix fixe menus.

This year, for the first time ever, they are partnering with resorts to offer Staycation special pricing during the month of September. They're encouraging Tampa residents to venture to the East Coast for huge savings on lunches, dinners, and resort stays.

All of the dining deals and staycation deals can be found at FlavorSouthFlorida.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com