Dining & Staycation Deals: Flavor South Florida Happening Now - Sept. 30

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Flavor South Florida

Flavor South Florida Restaurant Month takes place every September on the East Coast from Port St. Lucie to Boca Raton offering prix fixe menus.

This year, for the first time ever, they are partnering with resorts to offer Staycation special pricing during the month of September. They're encouraging Tampa residents to venture to the East Coast for huge savings on lunches, dinners, and resort stays.

All of the dining deals and staycation deals can be found at FlavorSouthFlorida.com.