Mark your calendar for Dining Out For Life, happening April 18.

Partners throughout Tampa, Gulfport, Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Dunedin are joining together to support EPIC! EPIC provides a broad continuum of care regardless of HIV status, gender, or sexual identity.

All funds raised at Dining Out For Life will stay in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

For more information and to find participating restaurants, visit DineTB.org.