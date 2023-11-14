Watch Now
Digital Detox: What is it and Do You Need One?

We're talking about the importance of taking technology breaks to nurture our mental well-being. Plus, new tech features that can help us achieve that!
Posted at 8:47 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 08:47:37-05

Most of us spend more time than we'd like to admit glued to our phones. This is probably not surprising, but nearly half of smartphone users in the US say they can't imagine life without their phones.

In a world constantly buzzing with digital noise, finding peace, and enhancing mental well-being is crucial.

We're delving into the importance of taking technology breaks to nurture our mental well-being. We're also exploring how the new Motorola Razr has a unique, innovative feature. 'Moto Unplugged' is designed to help users minimize distractions and cultivate a healthier relationship with technology for a more peaceful mind. 

For more information, visit Motorola.com.

