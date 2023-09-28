Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Difference Between Allergies and a Cold, Plus How to Conquer Your Symptoms

Dr. Leslie Gonzalez has all the tips and info you need now and the latest must-haves for taking charge of allergy symptoms and getting lasting relief.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 07:47:49-04

Dr. Leslie Gonzalez has all the tips and info you need now and the latest must-haves for taking charge of allergy symptoms and getting lasting relief.

For more information, visit ZYRTEC.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com