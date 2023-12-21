Watch Now
Diamonds Do Good Nonprofit Helping People in Natural Diamond Communities

Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 15:58:22-05

Experts say consumers got an early start on their holiday shopping list this season and they know exactly what they want… gifts that do good and give back.

Natural diamonds are at the top of the list, as they create a real impact on real people in diamond communities — an estimated 10 million people worldwide.

Experts say that consumers are also opting to shop with small businesses and locally to give back to their communities. So, if you’re in the market for a natural diamond, be sure to stop by Jared’s in town.

For more information, visit DiamondsDoGood.com.

