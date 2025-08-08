DFCU Financial Helps Pack the Pantries!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: DFCU Financial

DFCU Financial is excited to come back and participate in this wonderful community initiative for the third year in a row. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary this year, giving back to the communities we serve is more meaningful than ever, and we’re thrilled to once again partner with ABC Action News for their Pack the Pantries initiative.

By joining forces, we can bring attention to the pressing issue of food insecurity and encourage viewers to support the Pack the Pantries initiative. Through the power of television and digital media, we aim to raise awareness and rally the community to contribute to Feeding Tampa Bay's efforts

Stop by one of our 4 Tampa DFCU Financial locations from now until August 13th to drop off any non-perishable food items. Brandon - 1314 Oakfield Drive Carrollwood - 10824 N Dale Mabry Drive Citrus Park - 13850 Sheldon Road Kennedy - 4302 W Kennedy Boulevard