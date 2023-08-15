Watch Now
DFCU Financial Collecting Food at Its Locations to Support Feeding Tampa Bay

DFCU Financial is collecting food at their six locations through August 20 as part of ABC Action News' Pack the Pantries initiative!
Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 09:06:40-04

DFCU Financial may be a new name to the Tampa Bay community, but they've been serving the region for more than 20 years as First Citrus Bank.

They offer an expanded range of services to help their members with their financial needs. DFCU Financial also has a one-of-a-kind Cash Back program that pays on deposits and loans.

DFCU Financial is also passionate about helping the community. They've collecting food at all six of their locations from now until August 20. It's all part of ABC Action News' Pack the Pantries initiative, benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit DFCUFinancial.com or ABCActionNews.com/Pack-the-Pantry.

