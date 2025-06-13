Derrick Brooks Charities Celebrates 25 Years as BDCHS Honors Its Latest Graduating Class

Last month, Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School (BDCHS) proudly celebrated its latest graduating class, marking another milestone empowered by the longstanding efforts of Derrick Brooks Charities. BDCHS, an A+ rated public charter school, provides a nurturing and rigorous educational environment for over 600 diverse students from the Tampa Bay area. Through its college and career preparatory program, the school equips students to become critical thinkers and engaged citizens.

Founded in 2007 by Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks and the Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. family, BDCHS was established to offer a tuition-free, high-quality education in a supportive setting. The school has consistently achieved high rankings, earning an “A” grade from the Florida Department of Education and recognition as one of “America’s Best High Schools” by U.S. News & World Report, along with a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence designation.

As Derrick Brooks Charities celebrates its 25th anniversary, the impact of the organization on the students of BDCHS remains profound. Founded in 2000, the charity aims to uplift socio-economically challenged youth by providing educational opportunities that expand their cultural and social horizons. Brooks emphasized the charity’s role in nurturing the leaders of tomorrow through various year-round programs and events.

In honor of this anniversary, a significant partnership with American Landmark Apartments has further enhanced the mission. This collaboration, formalized in late 2021, provides students with vital life and career skills through hands-on training and corporate insights. With 93 cents of every dollar raised directed towards program initiatives, this partnership has been instrumental in enriching the educational experience for BDCHS students.

As BDCHS continues to grow, the combination of strong community support and meaningful partnerships assures that students are not only prepared for academic success but are also on the path to becoming productive leaders in society.

For more information, visit DB55.org.