Demo Non-Surgical Facelift & Body Contouring Technology: Peaks of Health Hosting Ladies' Night

Ladies, if you could use a relaxing night out, check this out! Peaks of Health is hosting a ladies' night on November 7. This is an aesthetic and beauty event featuring non-surgical facelifts, body contouring, and more. You'll have the chance to demo some of the cutting-edge technology that Peaks of Health offers while enjoying light bites, refreshments, raffles, and more!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Peaks of Health Metabolic Medical Center

For more information, visit PeaksofHealth.com or call (727) 826-0838. Peaks of Health Metabolic Medical Center is located at 1120 S Belcher Rd #2, Largo, FL 33771.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

