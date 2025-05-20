Deborah Norville Signs Off from Inside Edition After 30 Remarkable Years: What’s Next?

After an incredible 30 years with Inside Edition, Deborah Norville is signing off. Her last day will be Wednesday, May 21.
As the longest-serving female anchor on U.S. television, we're looking back with her and also talking about what's next.
After an incredible 30 years with Inside Edition, Deborah Norville is signing off. Her last day will be Wednesday, May 21.
As the longest-serving female anchor on U.S. television, we're looking back with her and also talking about what's next.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com