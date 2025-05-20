Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Deborah Norville Signs Off from Inside Edition After 30 Remarkable Years: What’s Next?

After an incredible 30 years with Inside Edition, Deborah Norville is signing off on Wednesday, May 21.
Posted

After an incredible 30 years with Inside Edition, Deborah Norville is signing off. Her last day will be Wednesday, May 21.

As the longest-serving female anchor on U.S. television, we're looking back with her and also talking about what's next.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com