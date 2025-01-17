Daystar Life Center Provides Essential Resources To Create Brighter Futures for Everyone

Daystar Life Center is fighting hunger, poverty, and hopelessness by providing the necessities of life to our neighbors in need.

Executive director Heide Cornell joins us to talk about the services they provide — like the healthy food pantry and organic edible garden.

Daystar Life Center is also getting ready for the Empty Bowls fundraiser. It's happening on Saturday, March 22 from 11am - 2pm at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg. For more information, visit GiveButter.com/EmptyBowls2025.

Daystar Life Center is located at 1055 28th Street S in St. Pete. For more information, visit DaystarLife.org or call (727) 825-0442.