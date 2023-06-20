Dave's Hot Chicken Now Open in Tampa

The fastest-growing restaurant concept in the nation has now expanded into Tampa Bay.

Dave's Hot Chicken is now open in the University area, located at 2540 E Fowler Avenue. Another location in Tampa is coming soon!

The menu is simple, but they promise it'll blow your mind.

Dave's was founded by four friends in a pop-up tent in East Hollywood in 2017. Now, six years later, they have more than 140 locations open across the country with another 800+ in the works!

For more information, visit DavesHotChicken.com.