Dash Your Way to Extra Savings for Holiday Shopping & Travel

The holiday season is upon us, and so is the desire for a little extra cheer in our pockets.

Taylor Bennett, Global Head of Public Affairs for DoorDash, joins us to talk about the unique earning opportunities that come with being a Dasher with Doordash.

Dashing with Doordash gives people the ability to go out and earn money in a way that fits their schedule. With more than 22 new features this year aimed at making the dashing experience even better, there’s never been a better time to dash.



13M people have dashed in the past decade and earned a total of $35B

72% spend less than 4 hours per week and 90% of Dashers spend less than 10 hours a week on delivery

78% of Dashers report being able to create their own schedule as the main reason they choose to dash, 64% cite supplemental income whenever they need

With the introduction of Earn by Time, Post-Checkout Tipping, Dash Along the Way, and a new integration with GasBuddy, Dashers have more flexibility than ever when it comes to how they earn and more opportunities than ever to maximize their earnings potential.

For more information, visit dasher.doordash.com.