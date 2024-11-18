Insight into Dangers Edibles Can Pose to Children with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

Amendment 3, the ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Florida, did not pass. However, certain cannabis products continue to pose risks for children regardless.

Patrick Mularoni, MD is a pediatric emergency physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He joins us to discuss the dangers these products can pose for kids.

If a child accidentally ingests marijuana, you can call the poison control hotline at 800-222-1222 or if symptoms seem severe, bring them to the emergency room right away.