Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Insight into Dangers Edibles Can Pose to Children with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

Amendment 3, the ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Florida, did not pass. However, certain cannabis products continue to pose risks for children regardless. Patrick Mularoni, MD is a pediatric emergency physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He joins us to discuss the dangers these products can pose for kids.
Posted
and last updated

Amendment 3, the ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Florida, did not pass. However, certain cannabis products continue to pose risks for children regardless.

Patrick Mularoni, MD is a pediatric emergency physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He joins us to discuss the dangers these products can pose for kids.

If a child accidentally ingests marijuana, you can call the poison control hotline at 800-222-1222 or if symptoms seem severe, bring them to the emergency room right away.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com