Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Dalia Colón Shows Us How To Make Cool & Crunchy Ramen Salad From Her Cookbook

Dalia Colón shows us how to make a recipe from her own "The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook."
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 08:42:39-04

Dalia Colón shows us how to make a recipe from her own The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook!

Cool and Crunchy Ramen Salad

  • Orlando’s Mills 50 District is home to some of Florida’s most authentic international restaurants, including a handful of great ramen joints. When it’s too hot outside for soup, enjoy this make-ahead alternative.

Serves 6 to 8

  • 2 (3-ounce) packages ramen noodles (you just need the noodles, not the flavor packets) 2 cups shredded carrots (about 8 ounces)
  • 2 cups finely chopped broccoli (about ½ head broccoli) 2 cups shredded cabbage or kale (about 8 ounces)
  • 1 cup roasted sunflower seeds 1 cup sliced raw almonds
  • 5 green onions, sliced
  • ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ cup fresh lemon and/or lime juice (about 4 large lemons or 6 medium limes)
  • ½ cup raw honey
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  1. Put the ramen in a sealable plastic bag and use a rolling pin or mallet to smash the noodles. This is a fun task for kids or yourself—whoever needs to let out some aggression.
  2. In a large bowl, mix the ramen, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, sunflower seeds, almonds, and green onions.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, juice, honey, and salt. Pour the dressing over the veggies and toss until the veggies are coated.
  4. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve cold or at room temperature.

— Recipe from The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook by Dalia Colón (University Press of Florida, 2024)

