Dalia Colón Shows Us How To Make Cool & Crunchy Ramen Salad From Her Cookbook

Dalia Colón shows us how to make a recipe from her own The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook!
Cool and Crunchy Ramen Salad
- Orlando’s Mills 50 District is home to some of Florida’s most authentic international restaurants, including a handful of great ramen joints. When it’s too hot outside for soup, enjoy this make-ahead alternative.
Serves 6 to 8
- 2 (3-ounce) packages ramen noodles (you just need the noodles, not the flavor packets) 2 cups shredded carrots (about 8 ounces)
- 2 cups finely chopped broccoli (about ½ head broccoli) 2 cups shredded cabbage or kale (about 8 ounces)
- 1 cup roasted sunflower seeds 1 cup sliced raw almonds
- 5 green onions, sliced
- ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ cup fresh lemon and/or lime juice (about 4 large lemons or 6 medium limes)
- ½ cup raw honey
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Put the ramen in a sealable plastic bag and use a rolling pin or mallet to smash the noodles. This is a fun task for kids or yourself—whoever needs to let out some aggression.
- In a large bowl, mix the ramen, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, sunflower seeds, almonds, and green onions.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, juice, honey, and salt. Pour the dressing over the veggies and toss until the veggies are coated.
- Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve cold or at room temperature.
— Recipe from The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook by Dalia Colón (University Press of Florida, 2024)