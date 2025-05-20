Watch Now
CW’s Gin Joint Welcomes Gerry Sizemore as Executive Chef

We're welcoming the new executive chef at CW's Gin Joint, Gerry Sizemore, to our kitchen!
CW’s Gin Joint, the stylish and sophisticated dining destination known for its spirit-forward cocktails and elevated comfort cuisine, is excited to announce Gerry Sizemore as Executive Chef.

Chef Gerry's ingredient-driven approach, rooted in Southern and coastal traditions, aligns naturally with the culinary direction of CW’s Gin Joint. He plans to feature Florida-grown produce, a menu with elevated takes on regional classics, and creative nods to the restaurant’s expansive spirits collection.

Located on Franklin Street, in the heart of Tampa’s Downtown Arts Corridor, CW’s Gin Joint is inspired by the elegance of a bygone era. Dinner is served Tuesday through Sunday, with live music every Thursday through Sunday.

For reservations and details, visit CWGinJoint.com.

