Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

CVS Pharmacy Is Emphasizing the Importance of SPF Use All Day, Every Day

With a curated selection of trusted and efficacious suncare products, CVS Pharmacy is making it easier than ever to prioritize daily SPF use all year long.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CVS

Did you know that using SPF 15 or higher every day can reduce the risk of skin cancer by 50%, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation?

With a curated selection of trusted and efficacious sun care products, CVS Pharmacy is making it easier than ever to prioritize daily SPF use all year long.

Board-certified dermatologist and CVS Pharmacy partner Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic joins us to share her favorite expert-approved, head-to-toe suncare essentials.

For more information, visit CVS.com/SunCare.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com