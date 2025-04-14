CVS Health Unveils New Data on the State of Smoking in 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CVS

Although smoking rates have gone down over the past decades, tobacco remains a key national public health issue.

According to the FDA, nearly one out of every five U.S. adults reports using tobacco products, as does one out of every ten high school students, according to the CDC.

Dr. David Fairchild, senior vice president and chief medical officer of retail health at CVS Health, will join us to discuss the current state of tobacco use in the United States and resources to help Americans quit.

For more information, visit CVSHealth.com/Tobacco.