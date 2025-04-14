Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

CVS Health Unveils New Data on the State of Smoking in 2025

Dr. David Fairchild, senior VP and chief medical officer of retail health at CVS Health, joins us to talk about the current state of tobacco use in the United States and resources to help Americans quit.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CVS

Although smoking rates have gone down over the past decades, tobacco remains a key national public health issue.

According to the FDA, nearly one out of every five U.S. adults reports using tobacco products, as does one out of every ten high school students, according to the CDC.

Dr. David Fairchild, senior vice president and chief medical officer of retail health at CVS Health, will join us to discuss the current state of tobacco use in the United States and resources to help Americans quit.

For more information, visit CVSHealth.com/Tobacco.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com