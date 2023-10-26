Watch Now
Cutting Through the AEP Clutter: Do You Understand Your Medicare Plan Info?

A survey found only 44% of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries fully understood their plan. An Aetna expert joins us to simplify what consumers need to know during the annual enrollment period.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Oct 26, 2023
Millions of older Americans rely on Medicare as a crucial support for their health care. Yet, choosing a health plan that best fits their needs can be overwhelming, particularly since nearly 90% of adults struggle with understanding health-related information. This can make the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) – which runs now through December 7th – feel like an obstacle course Medicare beneficiaries must navigate every year.

However, with the proper guidance, this challenge can become a significant opportunity. Every AEP is a chance for consumers to make informed and personal Medicare plan choices. Through education, we can ensure older adults have the knowledge and resources to select a plan that can help them address and prioritize their overall health and well-being.

Terri Swanson, President of Aetna Medicare, joins us to shed light on how we can support older adults navigating AEP.

For more information, visit AetnaMedicare.com.

