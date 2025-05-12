Watch Now
'Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out' - Where Sabotage Meets Culinary Skill

In Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, chefs must sabotage opponents while overcoming challenges. Hosted by Brian Malarkey, the series premieres May 13 at 9 PM ET and streams the next day on Max.
Culinary skills will not be enough to rise to the top in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, where chefs must be willing to sabotage their opponents while being cunning in how they surmount the sabotages thrown their way.

Host Brian Malarkey dishes out the unpredictable and diabolical culinary challenges that will test four chefs on their cooking prowess, strategic thinking, and ability to innovate under pressure.

With a starting bank of $25,000 each, the chefs will have opportunities to spend that money on advantages for themselves or on sabotages for their competition. The last chef standing walks away with the money they have left in their bank.

The nine-episode series premieres on Tuesday, May 13 at 9pm ET, and streams the next day on Max.

