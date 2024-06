Tampa’s first INCLUSIVE coffeehouse that employs and empowers individuals of all abilities, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, now has two locations: CUP at the Embarc Collective downtown at 802 E Whiting Street, and CUP South Tampa at 3408 S Dale Mabry highway.

CUP is a nonprofit that develops and operate coffee shops that employs individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. For more information, go to www.coffeeunitingpeople.org