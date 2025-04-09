Watch Now
Cruising Trends for 2025 with Travel Expert Jeanenne Tornatore

Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore gives us an inside look at the trends shaping the future of cruising and what consumers should know amid such high demand.
2025 is expected to be the third straight year of record cruise passenger volume, with 19 million Americans going on a cruise this year. And this week in Miami, all of the major cruise lines gather for SeaTrade Cruise Global, the largest event of the year for this industry.

