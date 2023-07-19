Crisis Center of Tampa Bay Receives Quadruple the Number of Calls Since 988's Launch

This week marks one year since the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

This easy-to-remember, 3-digit number provides access to trained individuals who can help people experiencing thoughts of suicide, substance use, and other mental health crisis situations People can also call 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay answers local calls to 988. They say they've received quadruple the number of calls in the past year.

Nationally, the lifeline has received nearly 5 million calls, texts, and chats from people looking for help with suicide, mental health, and substance use-related crises.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org. For more information about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, visit CrisisCenter.com.