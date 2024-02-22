Creative Pinellas Continues the Artworks Signal Box Project

Creative Pinellas and Pinellas County are joining together again to create the 2024 ARTWorks Signal Box Project that encourages artists to submit original artwork to beautify Pinellas County by transforming the traffic signal control boxes into a collection of public art. The purpose of traffic signal cabinet art is to deter graffiti vandalism on transportation infrastructure, beautify the rights-of-way and community, and support Pinellas County as an arts destination. The use of art on public infrastructure has been shown to prevent graffiti vandalism in the County, demonstrating that “Public Art Works.”

The ARTWorks Signal Box project will have one Call to Artists in 2024 with 8 locations identified throughout Pinellas County. The Call to Artists launches on January 31, 2024 and will close on February 28, 2024. Pinellas County Artists will be selected through a process that reviews their portfolio of work submitted, written design concepts, and their history as a working artist in Pinellas County. Artists do not submit signal box designs in the application. This program is open to all Pinellas County-based professional visual artists, graphic designers, illustrators, and photographers. Artwork may be abstract or representational.

The new locations continue to help create the idea of an outdoor gallery throughout Pinellas County. The art will cover all sides of the signal box. There is no required theme for the work, but the work must be engaging and a good fit for the community. It cannot contain any representation of traffic lights, signs, or signals, and must be appropriate for display in a public space without distracting drivers.

For more information visit creativepinellas.org