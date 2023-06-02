Creative Loafing's Annual Restaurant Week Coming Up This Month

Creative Loafing’s annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is coming up later this month!

From June 15 - 25, participating restaurants are offering multiple-course prix fixe menus and exclusive pricing on drink specials and more! This year, a portion of the proceeds is benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com.

Plus - you can preview the most delicious week of the year at Meet the Chefs on Thursday, June 8.

Meet The Chefs is a unique opportunity to rub elbows with and sample small plates by some of the minds behind favorite Tampa Bay area restaurants and menu items. Plus, drink sampling, and more. This is an exclusive cocktail-style sampling event with a limited number of tickets available and sells out every year.

For more information, visit MeetTheChefsTampaBay.com.