Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Creative Loafing's Annual Restaurant Week Coming Up This Month

Creative Loafing’s annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is coming up later this month! From June 15 - 25, enjoy special dishes, drinks, and more at participating local restaurants.
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 08:45:15-04

Creative Loafing’s annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is coming up later this month!

From June 15 - 25, participating restaurants are offering multiple-course prix fixe menus and exclusive pricing on drink specials and more! This year, a portion of the proceeds is benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com.

Plus - you can preview the most delicious week of the year at Meet the Chefs on Thursday, June 8.

Meet The Chefs is a unique opportunity to rub elbows with and sample small plates by some of the minds behind favorite Tampa Bay area restaurants and menu items. Plus, drink sampling, and more. This is an exclusive cocktail-style sampling event with a limited number of tickets available and sells out every year.

For more information, visit MeetTheChefsTampaBay.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com