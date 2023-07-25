Watch Now
Craft Brewery Festival Happening This Weekend at the St. Pete Museum of History

This weekend, you can enjoy unlimited samplings from craft beer breweries nationwide! Beers on the Pier, a Craft Brewery Festival, is happening this Saturday, July 29 at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 09:02:34-04

This weekend, the St. Petersburg Museum of History is hosting Beers on the Pier - a Craft Brewery Festival. Craft beer breweries from Florida to California will provide a wide variety of craft beer for unlimited sampling.

It's all happening on Saturday, July 29 from 7-10 p.m.

The museum also has a new exhibit now open. "Meddling: The Women Who Built St. Pete" shares the stories of the women who created the Sunshine City through photographs, info panels, artifacts, and video.

For more information, visit HistoryStPete.org.

