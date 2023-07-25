Craft Brewery Festival Happening This Weekend at the St. Pete Museum of History

This weekend, the St. Petersburg Museum of History is hosting Beers on the Pier - a Craft Brewery Festival. Craft beer breweries from Florida to California will provide a wide variety of craft beer for unlimited sampling.

It's all happening on Saturday, July 29 from 7-10 p.m.

The museum also has a new exhibit now open. "Meddling: The Women Who Built St. Pete" shares the stories of the women who created the Sunshine City through photographs, info panels, artifacts, and video.

For more information, visit HistoryStPete.org.