Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Craft Body Scan Helps You Be Proactive With Your Health

Craft Body Scan helps you be proactive with your health, rather than reactive. Their scans can detect even the slightest irregularities long before symptoms start.
Posted at 8:59 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 08:59:31-04

Craft Body Scan helps you be proactive with your health, rather than reactive. Their scans can detect even the slightest irregularities long before symptoms start. A board-certified radiologist will read your scan and discuss any next steps.

The process is painless, quick, and inexpensive. The scan may result in making minor adjustments in eating habits, managing stress, exercise, or getting enough sleep to something more serious, but catching anything early before symptoms begin is the key to a positive outcome.

In 2022, 48% of those who were scanned had significant findings. Even with no findings, you'll have peace of mind and a baseline for future scans.

For May and June, Craft Body Scan is offering a couples heart & lung scan for $79.

Craft Body Scan is located at 5332 Avion Park Drive, Suite # 100 in Tampa. For more information, visit CraftBodyScan.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com