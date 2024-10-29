Watch Now
Craft Body Scan Celebrating Seven-Year Anniversary by Giving You $700 Off Full Body Scans

October is Craft Body Scan's 7-Year Anniversary of helping people take control of their health. To celebrate, they're giving you $700 OFF their full body scans. It's not just about huge savings but to see your health clearly. A Full Body Scan can help you spot potential health risks early, before they become serious.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Craft Body Scan

October is Craft Body Scan's 7-Year Anniversary of helping people take control of their health.

To celebrate, they're giving you $700 OFF their full body scans. It's not just about huge savings but to see your health clearly. A Full Body Scan can help you spot potential health risks early, before they become serious.

For more information, call (813) 851-1000 or visit CraftBodyScan.com. Craft Body Scan is located at 5332 Avion Park Drive, Suite 100 in Tampa.

